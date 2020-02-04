TOLEDO, Ohio — Your kids are going to school at home for the time being - are you having trouble keeping their day filled up?

The Toledo Zoo is one of many places closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but there is a way your kids can still "visit."

All those great moments of taking the kids to the Toledo Zoo on a sunny day went away when the zoo closed last month.

The zoo wants you to know that the 10,000 animals there are doing well, and zookeepers, vets and maintenance workers are still there every day.

It's a completely new world the zoo wasn't expecting, but they're making sure you can still experience what the zoo has to offer.

"We're cranking out more content than ever, trying to keep everybody interested and engaged," said Kim Haddix of the Toledo Zoo.

The zoo reworked their website to show all the ways your kids can still connect and fill some of that time they have at home.

One of the big things they're doing is Facebook Live.

Kids can watch them and even ask questions every weekday at 10:30 a.m. on the Toledo Zoo Facebook page.

Zoo leaders will move around the zoo, meeting and greeting animals, talking to zookeepers and educating about conservation while kids watch from home.

"We wanted to make sure there was some sense of normalcy and that was our way of doing this, to connect with them and Facebook Live has been amazing," Haddix said.

The zoo is planning for the day they will reopen to the public - they're just not sure when that day will be.