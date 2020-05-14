COLUMBUS, Ohio — We still don't know if Ohio students will be able to return to school in-person this fall, but if they do, we now have an idea as to how it would look.

The Ohio State Board of Education released a draft of guidelines for local districts at this week's monthly meeting, titled "Reset & Restart.: While the document presents itself as merely a framework and "does not represent [the] official position of any state agency or entity," it was compiled with the help and input of teachers, administrators, parents, and students.

Among the notable suggestions is face masks, which would be required for all students and teachers. Students would also have to have their temperatures taken daily before leaving home, and while actual attendance will still be a focus, it "must be balanced with a priority for keeping students and employees safe and healthy."

Social distancing would also be a key, with gatherings of 10 people or more prohibited, visitors all but banned, and desks positioned at least 6 feet apart. Surfaces such as stair handrails, door handles, desks, etc. would be cleaned regularly, and hand sanitizer would have to be made readily available to all.

To be clear, none of these measures are being offered as requirements at this time, and officials stress the framework will be altered as the weeks and months go by. Local districts will also appear to have a fair amount of leeway in determining what they think is best.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all schools in Ohio (public and private) to physically close at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, although distance learning has continued somewhat. President Donald Trump has said students should "definitely" return for the fall semester, despite the concerns of most medical experts.

You can read the BOE's entire draft below.

