Heidelberg University announces tuition-guarantee program

Incoming freshmen will now have their tuition rates locked at that rate through all four years of undergrad study.

TIFFIN, Ohio — With so much financial uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Heidelberg University announced a new program.

A new tuition-guarantee program is coming to Heidelberg University in Tiffin.

Starting next school year, incoming freshmen will have their tuition rates locked, so they will pay the same amount through all four years of college.

The decision is a way to give some sense of financial stability for prospective students, since the average tuition at Heidelberg has been raised 2.7% each year.

"With costs rising and with all of the concerns that students have, this is one of the ways that we can ease some of that anxiety. Making sure that the tuition is going to be the same rate for the full 4 years that the students are going to be her," said V.P. of enrollment management and marketing at HU, Tony Bourne.

It is one solution among many that Heidelberg offers students to incentivize enrolling in the smaller university.

Along with refurbishing laptops for student use, offering federal stimulus assistance and discounting enrollment for students who decided to use more virtual classrooms this year over in person.

"We don't want to grow astronomically. I know a lot of schools say we want to grow 20%. We want to stay in that size where we're manageable, and make sure that we can still offer all of these things to students that we currently do, and really make it different and make it so that students are successful said Bourne