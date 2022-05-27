Governor Mike DeWine releases first round of Collegiate Purple Star Awards

Colleges receiving the honors include Baldwin Wallace University, Cleveland State, Cuyahoga Community College, Kent State University and Lorain Community College

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Higher of Education (ODHE) Chancellor Randy Gardner have announced the first round of colleges and universities in Ohio that received Collegiate Purple Star Awards.

Many of the colleges and universities on the list were from Northeast Ohio, including Baldwin Wallace University, Cleveland State, Cuyahoga Community College, Kent State University, Lorain Community College and the University of Akron.

The Collegiate Purple Star Award is given to campuses as a result of their endeavors to support students with military backgrounds.

Thirty-three schools in the state of Ohio were recognized for their efforts and accomplishments.

“Congratulations to the 33 schools chosen as the first Collegiate Purple Star campuses! Thank you for being examples of Ohio’s proud tradition of honoring our service men and women,” Governor DeWine said in a statement. “With these Collegiate Purple Star Award designations, servicemembers, veterans, and military-connected students are able to pursue higher education knowing that their school has the necessary support system and guidance to help them find their next steps.”

Campuses that received the Collegiate Purple Star Award are the following:

Public Campuses

Bowling Green State University

Clark State College

Cleveland State University

Cuyahoga County Community College

Edison State Community College

Hocking College

Kent State University

Lorain County Community College

Marion Technical College

Miami University

Ohio State University

Ohio University

Owens Community College

Rhodes State College

Shawnee State University

Sinclair Community College

Stark State College

Terra State Community College

University of Akron

University of Cincinnati

University of Toledo

Wright State University

Youngstown State University

Zane State College

Independent Campuses

Ashland University

Baldwin Wallace University

Defiance College

Franklin University

Kettering College

Muskingum University

Tiffin University

University of Dayton

Xavier University

Ohio is the first state in the nation to have this award in higher education. In 2017, Ohio became the first state to implement the K-12 Purple Star Award program.

“Ohio has a long history of supporting its veterans and service members, and we are now the first state in the nation where you can receive that support from pre-kindergarten all the way through your postsecondary education and beyond,” Chancellor Gardner said. “May is Military Appreciation Month, which reminds us that it’s important to honor our military for all they do. Today, I congratulate these 33 colleges and universities for being the first Collegiate Purple Star campuses.”

Later this year, the Ohio Department of Higher Education will accept applications for a second round.

More information on the program can be found at https://www.ohiohighered.org/purple-star.