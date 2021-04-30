Genoa school district asking voters to pass 5.9-mill levy

The levy would generate $1 million a year for the district to make up for lost state funding.

GENOA, Ohio — Leaders with the Genoa Area Local School district are asking voters to approve a new 5.9-mill levy, less than a year after they already voted down a similar one.

If passed, the levy would generate about $1 million per year for the district.

Voters turned down a 4.9-mill levy last Nov., but superintendent Mike Ferguson said the need is now dire.

State funding is based on in-district enrollment, which is down in Genoa, as opposed to open enrollment which Ferguson said is actually up this year.

"Essentially, what the state has said to us is, 'We're going to give you about half of your budget, and the rest is up to you to raise,'" Ferguson said.

If approved, he explained the levy would cost homeowners about 57 cents a day per $100,000 home value.

With staffing representing 80% of the school district's budget, staff reductions would more than likely be the first thing to happen if the levy is voted down.

"You know, that's what you have to look at first when it comes to that. We're hoping that we won't have to do that, but that's practically speaking where they would happen," Ferguson said.