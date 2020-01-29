TOLEDO, Ohio — Local students got a life-changing surprise Wednesday. A former Ottawa Hills man offered to pay for them to go to college.

Toledo Public Schools (TPS) made the announcement during an assembly at Scott High School. Graduating Scott students and their parents learned a donor will pay for tuition, fees, room and board as long as they continue their education at a university or trade school.

Pete Kadens is the donor behind the announcement. He grew up in Lucas County and now lives in Chicago, retiring at the age of 40. Kadens is a former CEO for Green Thumb, which is a national cannabis company.

A TPS spokesperson says Kadens also offered to pay for continued education for one parent or legal guardian of each graduating Scott student.

