FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria teachers are ready to walk into school knowing they will once again be working with a contract.

Monday's vote to ratify the agreement was a sigh of relief for some educators after months of back-and-forth between the school board and the teachers union.

A sea of red overtook the auditorium at Fostoria Junior-Senior High School as most in attendance were present solely to see through a new contract between the Fostoria School Board and the Fostoria Education Association.

"There's so much more to showing value than a dollar," FEA spokesman Steve Kauffman said.

Kauffman said the long-negotiated contract is by no means perfect but it does make the district more competitive compared to others.

"Consistency is everything in education and in life," he said. "Trying to get the students a consistent staff to be able to get to know and to work with is really important to us."

The school board voted 4-0 with one abstention to pass the agreement, which includes a 3.5% base salary hike the first year, a 2% hike the second year and benefits including dental insurance and double the amount of life insurance.

Board President Dr. Thomas Guernsey said while it's a sigh of relief for the educators in the room, it's a weight off the backs of school leaders as well.

"It's important that we get this job done, that we get back to the basics here and begin the process of healing," Guernsey said.

It counts as a conclusion to a controversial six-month span since the last agreement expired.

"The way that the teaching association came together and the unity that we showed and the support from our community has been tremendous," Kauffman said. "You drive up through town and you see signs in businesses, signs in yards, people supporting us."

"I do believe it shows a good commitment between the board, the community and the teachers," Guernsey said.

Over 140 Fostoria teachers, counselors and others will now work with a contract. Otherwise, it's business as usual.

"The thing is, we never stopped," Kauffman said. "Next week, when the students come back we're going to put in the same hard work as we always do and try to do our best for those students."

Come next Monday following Thanksgiving break, educators will once again be able to walk into school with a contract in hand. That's something they won't have to worry about again until the summer of 2021.