FOSTORIA, Ohio — After the Fostoria City Schools teachers voted to issue a 10-day strike notice to the district last week, the school board has responded by offering a new contract proposal.

Teachers at the Fostoria City Schools district are currently working without a contract since classes begun Tuesday.

Fostoria Education Association Co-president Brian Shaver said over the phone that while their 147 members unanimously voted to allow the union to issue the notice, the board has not yet executed that option.

For now, the union's teachers, counselors and other education professionals started the school year without a contract.

Shaver said the union's members only voted to initiate the 10-day strike notice in hopes it can show their solidarity in this issue. He also said their strategy seems to have worked.

"I do believe that the offer was an indirect result of us being willing to issue a 10-day strike notice. We have a long way to go to negotiate a fair settlement for us. And we need to do this under the proper procedures and so on, but the ball is moving a little bit now," he said.

Shaver said their bargaining team was meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and would issue a press release at some point down the line if there is any movement in these new negotiation talks.

