Toledo Early College back in session: here's how TEC students could save over $20,000 in college

Toledo Early College students can get ahead of the game by earning up to 60 college credit hours while in high school.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Early College High School (TEC) will reopen its doors for the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 9, welcoming students back with a visit from Toledo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Romules Durant and two special guests: Rocky and Roxy, the University of Toledo's mascots.

The school, which teaches grades 7-12, features a college preparatory curriculum, preparing students for a post-high school academic career. Over the course of their education at TEC, students can earn up to 60 college credit hours at the University of Toledo (UT) while simultaneously fulfilling the requirements of a high school diploma. All college-level classes are completed on the UT campus.

Earning college credit hours in high school can save students time and money. Not only is 60 credit hours roughly the equivalent of two years of college (assuming the student takes a typical 15 credit hours per semester), but it can potentially save students up to $24,000.

For the 2022-2023 academic year, the average cost of a credit hour for a full time student at UT is between $277.33 and $416.05. UT charges the same amount--$4,992.60 per semester--in tuition for all students taking between 12 and 18 credit hours, meaning more credit hours equals an average lower cost per credit hour. If a student completes 60 credit hours during their time at TEC, they could potentially save between $16,640 and $24,963.

Students can save additional money because textbooks for college-level courses, which can often cost several hundred dollars, are provided to TEC students at no cost.