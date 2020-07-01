FINDLAY, Ohio — The Findlay City Schools board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Ed Kurt Monday night effective July 31.

Kurt has been the district's superintendent for six years and has accepted an offer for his previous job as Margaretta Local Schools Superintendent, a position he held for 12 years.

Kurt said his family is growing in the Margaretta area, where his grandchildren live, was the main factor.

"My priorities are my faith, my family and my career. And in looking at that, I think that my wife and I could really benefit our children and grandchildren by being in the proximity of five of the six of them, within ten miles. And that's what drives this decision," he said.

Kurt said he is proud of the initiatives he helped install at the district, including trauma-enforced care and the growth of the Leader in Me soft skills program. He also cited achievements such as installing Findlay Local Schools' own fiber-optic loop and efforting a state-recognized STEM initiative at Bigelow Hill Elementary School.

"Obviously, language has to be about language, arts, math, and science, and social studies; that's where we live. But, making sure that children are well rounded, and supportive, and have the mental health support that they need. I think that we've done a good job with that at Findlay City Schools," Kurt said.

Now, Kurt does still have a bit of work to do before he's officially done as the district has an upcoming operational levy on the May ballot.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Akron Public Schools brings back in-school driver's ed class

Ohio student graduates from college before earning high school diploma