Findlay City Schools to save more than $1.6 million a year after trimming budget

The cost-cutting measures will rely mostly on attrition with retirements and resignations to close the budget gap following levy failure in 2020

FINDLAY, Ohio — After a levy was voted down three times in Findlay, classrooms will look a bit different next school year.

Findlay City Schools will be closing two of their school buildings after this academic year -- Jacobs and Lincoln elementary schools.

While Jacobs will become the new home for the district's pre-school program, the more than 100-year-old Lincoln building will be shuttered, saving the district thousands of dollars a month on operating and utility costs.

"Operating two less kitchens, two less libraries, two less office staff; we'll see some savings there," Superintendent Troy Roth said. "We'll see some savings in utilities with the Lincoln building, which we will no longer operate."

The majority of the district's savings will come from less payroll and benefits, as 12 certified teachers, seven non-certified staff and two administrative positions will be eliminated mostly through retirements or resignation.

And the district administrative offices will soon be moving out of their leased property and back into the former Washington elementary building.

Though some elementary classrooms will increase their class size a bit, the goal is for the education process to not skip a beat for these children.

"You know, it's a tricky balance to balance being fiscally responsible while also making sure that we're getting the academic achievement we want and providing the education we want for our students and what we want for our students," Roth said. "And we think our current plan has done that."