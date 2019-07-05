FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools has received local funds to help offer more programs to their students.

Forty-tree thousand dollars are on its way to Findlay City Schools next school year.

The money is an accumulative total of multiple grants from the Findlay Hancock Community Foundation that a handful of teachers in the district applied for.

Multiple projects will either be expanded or created because of the grants.

Including cross classroom development, the hosting of professional artists, creating a maker space, and expanding the English as a Second Language program.

Also, the high school library will be replacing outdated books.

Findlay City Schools superintendent Ed Kurt said that if it weren't for the extra funding, the smaller programs wouldn't be possible since they are usually the first to go when school districts have to trim their budgets.