Findlay City Schools to move 6th through 12th grades to full remote learning after Thanksgiving break

The move comes after FCS says they have a severe shortage of substitute teachers.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Just a few days before Thanksgiving, Findlay City Schools has made a major change to its classroom plan for the rest of 2020.

"We just thought that we weren't delivering a quality education when we had subs unavailable to cover classes. It was more babysitting," said FCS Superintendent Troy Roth.

After a late meeting Monday night, the Findlay City Schools board voted to move 6th through 12th grade classes to fully remote learning, starting Monday, Nov. 30.

This online learning model will go until at least Jan. 11, where the school board will reevaluate the scenario and see if they want to continue online only or bring those students back into a hybrid model.

Roth says Pre-K through 5th grade will continue with their 2 day a week in-class hybrid model.

This decision came not because of any COVID-19 outbreaks within the district, but because of the shortage of available substitute teachers.

Many substitutes are opting out because of exposure concerns.

Roth says in November, the district was short 174 substitutes throughout the month, which not only impacted the students, but also impacted the faculty and staff as well.

"The teachers have been great in covering, but we were wearing them out. Teachers weeks upon weeks without having their conference period and their time to plan, because they were always covering for someone else," said Roth. "And the majority of the buildings that were impacted the most were our two middle schools and our high school."

Roth also says the district has not ruled out going full remote for their Pre-K through 5th grades.