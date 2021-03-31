Duck Tape's annual 'Stuck At Prom' scholarship contest starts Wednesday

Contestants are asked to design 'fashion-forward Duck Tape prom looks' and share them virtually.

Beginning on Wednesday, college-bound students across the United States and Canada can begin making submissions to Avon-based Duck Tape's annual "Stuck At Prom" scholarship contest.

Now in its 21st year, the contest asks entrants to "design fashion-forward Duck Tape® prom looks (and matching accessories) and share them virtually with the world." Nearly $25,000 in scholarships and prizes will be awarded to winners, with college-bound teens enrolled in high school or home school being eligible to enter.

“Last year, students across the country used their extra time at home to get crafty and flex their artistic skills. Despite the pandemic and uncertainty of proms, we had more Stuck at Prom entries than ever before—their creativity was astonishing. In fact, one of our 2020 Stuck at Prom winners made a coronavirus-themed ball gown,” Ashley Luke, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand, said in a press release. “This year, we look forward to seeing the creative spirit and style of teens from America and Canada.”

From March 31-June 9, participants will be able to submit photos and videos of their Duck Tape dress or tux at StuckAtProm.com. A total of 10 finalists -- five from the dress category and five from the tux category -- will be selected by a panel of judges, using the following criteria: use of color, workmanship, originality and how Duck Tape was used in the design.