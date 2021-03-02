TPS announces partnership with Delta Airlines

The partnership will allow students at the Aerospace and Natural Science Academy the opportunity to receive specific aviation training.

The Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo (ANSAT) is partnering with Delta Airlines, leaders with Toledo Public Schools announced Wednesday.

The partnership is only the second of its kind in the United States.



Delta TechOps (DTO) is the largest airline maintenance, repair and overhaul provider in North America. In addition to supplying maintenance and engineering support for Delta Air Lines’ large fleet of aircraft, Delta TechOps services more than 150 other aviation and airline customers around the world.

The partnership will allow TPS students the opportunity to receive specific aviation training while providing professional development for ANSAT’s staff and continuous learning from industry experts. Plus, ANSAT’s top students will have interviewing opportunities.

Delta will provide equipment and materials for training to immerse students in state-of-the-art training and innovation. Delta’s mechanics will visit ANSAT to work with students and provide hands-on training.

Students will become part of a pipeline that will help solve a workforce gap- the need for aviation mechanics. It will also help students learn from the industry experts of one of the most recognized and respected airlines in the world.

Toledo Public Schools will hold a live press conference on Thursday. You can watch live on wtol.com, on the WTOL Facebook page or on the WTOL YouTube channel.