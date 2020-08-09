Should college students be allowed to return home for Thanksgiving break?

Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson joined Governor Mike DeWine during his bi-weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

She gave an update on what’s happening on- and off-campus in terms of positive test results.

Dr. Johnson stated the university has tested 40,000 people over the past two weeks.

She said 1,500 students tested positive along with 25 faculty members. That’s a positivity rate of 3.7%. That's down from 5.87% two weeks ago.

The positivity rate off-campus is at 5.45% but that's down from the 11% two weeks ago.

Dr. Johnson said an increase in contact tracing, an emphasis on mask wearing and social distancing is helping to keep the numbers down.

But keeping those numbers down isn’t the only concern for college presidents across the state.

There is still an unresolved issue about Thanksgiving break. There is concern that when kids return to their communities they could spread the virus, or they could infect an elderly family member.

There are questions about whether colleges should test students prior to leaving for Thanksgiving break and allow only those who test negative to return home.

Should those who test positive remain on campus?

“Making sure they know whether they are positive or not before they leave would certainly be the ideal situation, so we could protect the vulnerable people who live in their homes back wherever hone is,” DeWine said.

The governor said the White House has said that sending kids home from college is not ideal.