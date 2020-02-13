CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls School district announced it will eliminate holiday parties in the 2020-2021 school year.

“Students are required by law to be at school each day, yet we create an environment that is not inclusive of many when we choose to celebrate specific holidays," the principal for Richardson Elementary School wrote in a letter to parents.

The note said that schools will transition to more educational celebrations and activities.

“We understand the frustration that the policies handed down from the district this week have caused much of our parent commUNITY," the Richardson Elementary PTO posted on its Facebook page. "We also see the place from where the district was coming from. There are many emotions running high on what some may see as a very silly thing to be upset over, and others see as the place to plant their flag of indignation.“

The post went on to talk about transitioning the focus on brings the school together.

We did contact Richardson Elementary, but the principal did not want to comment.

The school is scheduled to have a Friendship party on Friday.