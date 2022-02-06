Controversary continues surrounding Ohio House Bill 99

The state legislature in Ohio passed a bill that would allow school employees to carry guns.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some states aren't waiting for the federal government to act on gun-reform.

All it needs now is a signature from the governor who said he would support it.

Toledo Public School board member, Christine Varwig, said just this week, the board passed a resolution against House Bill 99.

But we also heard from law enforcement who say it could be beneficial to some districts with the proper training.

"At the end of the day, teachers in our district do not have to worry about packing a firearm in our district," Varwig said. "Parents, if you're interested in something like that, you can certainly come talk to the board members. But I will tell you from this board member, it's a big no."

"I feel very strongly that people elect their school members to determine what's best for their district," Wood County Sheriff, Mark Wasylyshyn, said. "And a district in Toledo may have very different needs and requirements from a district in Noble County, Ohio or in Meigs County or some other very rural county."

That's one thing they agree on: a school district that might not have an immediate response from law enforcement could benefit from having teachers carry guns.

Wasylyshyn explained if there's enough training with law enforcement, which he suggests be more than the proposed 20 hours minimum, then a school district should have the right to safely store a gun in the building.

Varwig said don't expect that to happen in the TPS district.

She fears teachers already have enough on their plate. They shouldn't have to worry about keeping a gun out of students hands, too. She explained House Bill 99 also raises another question.

"How would they know if that teacher is the person who is the perpetrator or if they're an actual teacher with a gun? How do you know?"

The sheriff said that would come down to the extensive training.

"The normal that I've heard, the normal guide on that is for the teacher to completely stand down as soon as law enforcement is there," Wasylyshyn said. "That would be the safest for all concerned."