Cleveland Metropolitan School District to require masks for all students and staff

CEO Eric Gordon made the announcement on Monday evening.

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously published story

When classes resume for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) next month, all students and staff will be required to wear masks.

CMSD CEO Eric Gordon made the announcement in a social media video posting on Monday evening. For the first five weeks of the school year, students, staff, and guests will be required to wear masks, whether they are vaccinated for COVID-19 or not. This requirement will be in place unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides any new guidance for schools.

The CMSD's decision to require masks is based on the CDC's updated school guidance, which recommends that all unvaccinated students and adults wear masks. Gordon said he also took into account the recent bill signing by Gov. Mike DeWine, which requires the equal treatment of Ohio's vaccinated and unvaccinated population.

Gordon added that CMSD will continue to maintain a three-foot social distancing requirement where practicable. All CMSD schools will have a full-time nurse starting this year.

CMSD will return to in-person classes five days a week, however virtual courses will remain for families who want that enrollment option instead. Gordon also stated that the district will no longer be requiring students to wear formal school uniforms.

Finally, Gordon stated that the district plans to continue to operate its 'Virtual Academy,' but also plans to open a formal 'Remote School' this fall that will be staffed by CMSD teachers and educators. Families interested in either option are encouraged to call the district's school enrollment team at 216-838-3675.

You can watch Gordon's entire address in the player below: