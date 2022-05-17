Clay High School students competing in food truck competition

The second annual Clay Culinary Food Truck Competition is scheduled for Wednesday at the school.

OREGON, Ohio — Students at Clay High School in Oregon are preparing for their second annual food truck competition on Wednesday.

Students in the culinary arts program each create their own signature dishes and set up shop in the high school parking lot. Community members are invited to sample food.

This year's food trucks are 419 Philly, Chow Down Ramen, Burrito Buggie and Let's Taco Bout It. A truck from Whitmer High School will also be joining the contest.

Students are competing for the people's choice award and top entrepreneur award.

Food will be available to purchase with cash or credit. All proceeds go to culinary arts programs.

Some of the students participating are planning to pursue careers in culinary arts. Educators with the department say this event helps them get an idea of what it’s like to work in the business.

The event is from 3:30-6 p.m. at Clay High School. Admission is free and open to anyone.