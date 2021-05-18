Christ the King School offering summer programming for the 1st time

Many schools are offering summer programs for students because of the pandemic and potential learning loss. Christ the King School is piloting summer classes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's no surprise this school year has been drastically different than years past.

With all the changes from COVID-19, Christ the King School asked families how they felt about introducing a summer school program for the students.

"It was a very popular option. So we looked through summer programs and we partnered up with Think Stretch and we're going to have this three-week summer program for students grade K through 8," said principal Steve Urbanski.

Every day, students will start with reading and math and then end the day with a STEM based activity like digging up dinosaur fossils and building a rocket, which has 5th grader Killian Mason over the moon.

"Launching the rockets! Because that's really why I'm doing this. It really interests me. We're going to build them and then launch them," Mason said.

He also says he's looking forward to spending more time with his classmates.

"It's going to be more like a normal year, like school but in a summer climate," he said.

Urbanski says they are expecting around 75-100 students to participate this summer, which is about 25% of their student population.

Depending on how things go after the three weeks, he says there is a possibility they could keep it for future summers.

"Once this is done in a few weeks, we'll be able to survey the families, ask them their thoughts, what we can do better, what we would change, and then we'll look to see what we need to do," Urbanski said.

The summer program goes from June 7-24.