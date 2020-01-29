TOLEDO, Ohio — State lawmakers worked Tuesday to revise the EdChoice bill that has faced criticism from local officials as well as Democrats and Republicans.

Although changes have been proposed to the bill, those aren't exactly set in stone.

The current bill proposal would freeze the number of schools on the designated list for the next two school years. It would also increase the income-based eligibility requirements.

Local school leaders in the Toledo area also spoke out EdChoice on Tuesday.

In a newly released letter, district leaders addressed the current conversations pitting public schools against private and religious schools.

The letter said district leaders understand the role EdChoice and the voucher program will play in the state. But, they want to make sure all aspects of Ohio's education are represented together.

Leaders from Perrysburg Schools, Washington Local School and St. Francis de Salles School signed off on this letter.

Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler said this letter isn't about public and private school views on EdChoice or feelings about the program. It's about everyone coming together and working toward quality education for all local students.

