Case Western Reserve University ranked No. 1 college in Ohio by U.S. News & World Report

Case Western is ranked No. 44 overall in national rankings, narrowly edging out The Ohio State University by five spots.

OHIO, USA — Case Western Reserve University has always been a proud pillar of Cleveland. This week, it was voted the best college in the state of Ohio.

U.S. News & World Report released their rankings of the best colleges in America and Ohio was well represented throughout their list.

U.S. News had this to say about Case Western and what contributed to the high ranking:

"Case Western Reserve University is known for its world class research, but with more than 200 student organizations, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved outside the classroom, too. The Case Western Spartans varsity teams compete in the Division III University Athletic Association. The Greek system, which stresses a commitment to on-campus and community service, involves about one third of students. The campus is located about 20 minutes from downtown Cleveland, where students have free access to a handful of downtown museums like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center. On campus, freshmen live in one of four themed residential communities, which are called Cedar, Juniper, Magnolia and Mistletoe. All students are invited to the annual SpringFest, a collection of music, carnival games and activities that is the largest student-run event on campus.

Case Western Reserve University boasts a broad range of top-rated specialty graduate programs, like its health law curriculum at the School of Law. The university also has renowned offerings in biomedical engineering at the School of Engineering and nonprofit management at the Weatherhead School of Management. In addition to its suburban campus, the school owns University Farm, a 400-acre plot of land about 10 miles from campus where students research and take courses in biology, ecology and art. Notable alumni include former U.S. Representative Dennis Kucinich and Craig Newmark, creator and namesake of Web site Craigslist."

Other Ohio colleges that showed up on U.S News & World Report's list include:

The Ohio State University - No. 49

Miami University - No. 105

University of Dayton - No. 127

University of Cincinnati - No. 151

Xavier University - No. 166

Ohio University - No. 182

Kent State University - No. 212

Bowling Green University - No. 263

University of Toledo - No. 285

University of Findlay - No. 317

Walsh University - No. 317

U.S. News used factors such as graduation/retention rates, debt of graduates, faculty resources, financial resources, alumni contributions and social mobility among others to determine the comprehensive list of national universities.

You can view their full list here.