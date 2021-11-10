Case Western Reserve University named best college in Ohio in new study

WalletHub named Case Western Reserve as the top college or university in Ohio for the third year in a row. Kenyon College was No. 2, followed by Oberlin College.

For the third straight year, Cleveland's Case Western Reserve University has topped the list of the best colleges and universities in Ohio, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub's report of 2022's Best College & Universities Rankings comes as the first “early decision” college-application deadline is set for November 1.

Once again, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, including "Student Selectivity," "Cost & Financing," and "Career Outcomes." The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in Ohio in the report:

Case Western Reserve University Kenyon College Oberlin College Ohio State University-Main Campus Denison University The College of Wooster Cedarville University Ohio Northern University Walsh University Marietta College

A closer look at the data shows Case Western Reserve was first in Ohio in the category of "Gender & Racial Diversity," as well as first in "Post-Attendance Median Salary."

Overall, Case Western Reserve University ranked No. 46 in the list of the nation's top colleges and universities. Here were the top 5:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Princeton University California Institute of Technology Harvard University Yale University

WalletHub also broke down their rankings separately for colleges and universities. Here is their list of 2022's Best Colleges.

Click here for the list of 2022's Best Universities.