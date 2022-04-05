Cardinal Stritch students learn the dangers of driving under the influence

School leaders brought in a DUI simulator Tuesday to help teach an important lesson.

OREGON, Ohio — Students at Cardinal Stritch High School are got a feel Tuesday for what it's like to be behind the wheel and under the influence.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 28 people die in the U.S. each day from drunk driving-related crashes. The school brought in a DUI simulator for students to learn first-hand what it's like to not be in control while driving.

Cardinal Stritch spokesman Aaron McFall said showing them the dangers is the best teaching lesson they can provide.

"We're trying to appeal this message to students early that driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of marijuana, distracted driving is a dangerous chance that they're not only taking to their lives, but the lives of their family and the lives of other people that are on the road," McFall said.

Using a DUI simulator, senior Vincenzo Anguiano said he had no control of the steering wheel.

"I feel like we don't have a lot of experience with things like this as a high schooler," Anguiano said. "I mean, we haven't been driving that long. So getting a first-hand experience behind the car, under impaired in a safe environment is really key to knowing what not to do. It's preparing for the future."

School leaders said prevention is key.

If they can teach students how to stay safe in a way they will understand, then they're doing their job as educators.

"Because that's the point of education," McFall said. "You have to meet students where they are and right now, our youth is very digitally connected. So this is something they respond to, this is something they can relate to. The message is locked in through activities because studies show most students learn more effectively through hands-on training."