Canton McKinley teacher placed on leave after asking class if she could use N-word

CANTON, Ohio — A teacher at Canton McKinley Senior High School has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations she used a racial slur in front of her class.

According to the Canton City School District, a video circulating on social media shows the unnamed educator saying the N-word in reference to a rap song. Her students were apparently playing the music and asked her to sing it, and she used the actual word when asking them if she could utter it when it came up in the lyrics.

It is unknown when the alleged incident occurred. The district is conducting an investigation, and per protocol, the teacher will receive her salary while being kept out of the classroom in the meantime.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Jeffrey S. Talbert declined to elaborate further on the inquiry, but did say, in part:

"At the Canton City School District, one of our core values is building community. We take pride in being an inclusive community that welcomes students of all races and creeds. We appreciate your continued support in maintaining an environment that is free from inappropriate and insensitive behaviors."

