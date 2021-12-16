Bowsher HS teacher raises money for student affected by gun violence

One local gym teacher rallied community members to support one of his students in need after her mom was killed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — When Joe Guerrero learned one of his students lost her mother in a November homicide, he knew he needed to do something to help.

"You know, high students need their parents more than ever at that time, and it's just a terrible thing and she's such a sweet girl," said Guerrero, the gym teacher and basketball coach at Bowsher High school.

When he learned his student, senior Tashayla Byrd, had lost her mom, he wanted to help.

"So what I did is I started a fundraiser, I started it on Facebook, and many people donated," Guerrero said. "And it was more than I had thought actually."

Guerrero started a page for Tashayla on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe. Donations poured in from teachers from various area high schools, local car dealerships and friends of Guerrero.

Eventually, $1,000 was raised for Tashayla and her family.



"I was surprised," she said. "People are very generous so I was just really taken aback by that - really happy."

Tashayla's mom, Natasha Carlisle, was killed in a still unsolved homicide on Vance Street in central Toledo. Tashalya says she's still in a state of shock since losing her, but she and the rest of her family are learning to make do.

"It's a big change, but we're doing OK," Tashayla said. "We're getting better with dealing with things, so yeah, we're doing good."

At school, coach Guererro presented the money to Tashayla in an envelope, delivered with hugs for the family and wishing them good luck. Tashayla's aunt, Letcher Jones, who now helps raise Tashayla and her three siblings, says the outpouring of support is both shocking and very appreciated.