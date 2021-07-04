BGSU improving wireless access network on its campuses

The upgrade aims to expand the network, increase capacity, and improve security. It will take 15 months to complete.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is getting ready for the future as students become more and more reliant on internet-connected devices throughout their day.

Over the next 15 months, students, staff, faculty, and guests at Bowling Green State University will see a big improvement to campus Wi-Fi accessibility.

This spring, the school began work on a $4.7 million upgrade to the wireless network on its Bowling Green, Huron, Sandusky and Perrysburg campuses.

The update promises to expand the network, increase capacity, and improve security.

John Ellinger, chief information officer at the university, says the nearly 3,000 current wireless access points have capacity for about 25 devices each.

The new access points will be able to handle between 80 and 90 devices.

The original access points were installed in 2012.

The upgrade will also include the Stroh Center and the Slater Family Ice Arena as well as new outdoor antennas that will increase access at different parking lots and commuter lofts across campus.

The project is a part of the University's Strategic and Foundational Objective IV: "Supporting Public Good Through Efficient and Effective Processes, Structures and Technologies."