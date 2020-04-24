BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University leaders are working to make accommodations to help future Falcons during the admissions process.

Within days of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's March announcement to have schools transition to distance learning, BGSU officials had to make sure potential students could still have a virtual experience and smooth application process.

One of the biggest concerns for student and families now is finances. Vice president of enrollment management, Cecilia Castellano said they are helping in that regard.

"We right away waived the application fee. Not only for all undergraduate programs, but for graduate school programs as well. And then we extended our University Freshman Academic Scholarship deadline, that deadline is typically January 15," Castellano said.

The university also offers live, virtual presentations daily for future students to learn about campus life, their majors or financial aid.

She said these changes have received positive feedback from both students and parents.

RELATED: BGSU seniors adjusting to virtual learning

RELATED: UToledo, BGSU to provide relief funding for current students

Leaders have also seen an increase in applications for new freshmen.

For more information on the changes made for current and future students, click here.