District leaders approved a plan to return to the classroom full time by the end of March

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: Video is from February's decision for students to return to class in the hybrid model, before the full-time decision was made March. 9.

The Bowling Green City School board approved a plan Wednesday night for all students to return to the classroom for in-person learning.

Superintendent Francis Scruci confirms the board decided at a special meeting to resume in-school sessions for all students by the end of the month, nothing March 29 as the first day.

The district welcomed students back to the classroom for the first time in almost a year, learning under a hybrid model, at the end of Februray.

"It's just great to hear kids in a hallway again, kids in the classroom. Teachers actually having kids in the classroom is really cool to see again," Superintendent Francis Scruci said when classes resumed in a hybrid model.

Teachers at the middle school said they've been waiting for this day and are happy it's finally arrived.

"We have been waiting a very long time to get back into the classroom and interact with our kids," science teacher Paula Williams said. "Honestly, I was so excited this morning. It was almost like the first day of school, just in February."

Principal Eric Radabaugh said everything went as well as staff imagined, all thanks to the preparation and hard work done beforehand to get everyone ready for their return.

"Lots of behind the scenes meetings, lots of meetings with teachers; videos that have been created for the students. But, it seems that it's being well received and the kids are doing a great job following that so far," Radabaugh said.

Scruci said safety was the biggest concern with returning, and leaders wouldn't go ahead with it until they felt comfortable.