Bowling Green Schools searching for solutions to bus driver shortage; suspending some bus routes for remainder of week

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Schools is working to resolve a bus driver shortage due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

According to a letter from Superintendent Francis Scruci, the administrative team held an emergency meeting Wednesday. "All possible solutions" are being explored and will be communicated to students and families as soon as possible.

"The solutions may include parents being responsible to transport their students to and from school, having students go virtual for several days, or any other possible solution," Scruci wrote. "Our goal is to keep students in school if at all possible. However, in our district we transport nearly 1600 students per day. We need all drivers to make this happen."

Following the emergency meeting, Scruci sent the following update to families and staff:

Dear parents, guardians, and staff,

Our administrative team met at noon today and worked on possible solutions to overcome the situation we are facing with a lack of available drivers to transport our students to and from school.

Our primary goal was to keep our students in a face to face environment. With that being said, buses 15, 20, 24, and 25 will not be running on Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 15. Parents of students on those buses will need to transport their student(s) to school on those two days. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause.

Penta students impacted by this will need to be dropped off at the high school bus loop by 7:20 in order to be transported to Penta.

If you have any questions, please contact your building principal.

Please know that this is a fluid situation and additional communication may need to be made that would impact the start of next school week.

Thank you for understanding.

Sincerely,