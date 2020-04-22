BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green City Schools announced its finalized plans for graduation. Usually, high school seniors walk across the stage at the Stroh Center. This year, they'll be driving around their area in a parade.

Superintendent Francis Scruci says this idea has been in the works for a few weeks as their back-up plan to not having an actual graduation.

The parade is going to begin and end at the high school, they're asking seniors to wear their caps and gowns during it as well.

"We wanted to make sure that we still celebrated the accomplishments of the class of 2020 and make it as special of a day as possible. Not many graduating seniors will be able to say they had a parade through their community," Scruci said.

Originally, school leaders decided to delay graduation until June. But after Gov. Mike DeWine announced students will not return to school this academic year, leaders were concerned they would have to keep pushing the date back.

This parade allows the school to keep it on their original graduation date.

Scruci says they will have a police escort, decorated vehicles, and are encouraging everyone to be there to cheer on the senior class, with social distancing measures in place.

The superintendent says although it may be unconventional, they're still trying to keep some of the same aspects as their normal graduation.

They are still going to read names and they're still having seniors send in videos addressing their class, during a virtual commencement.

