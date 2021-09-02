Fundraiser collecting school supplies to help support families, students of Bowling Green City Schools

The community is collecting school supplies for Bowling Green City Schools students returning to the classroom for hybrid learning for the first time in a year.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — As Bowling Green City Schools students head back to the classroom for the first time in nearly a year, the community is working to make sure they're prepared.

A school supplies fundraiser is happening now through Feb. 15.

You can drop off anything from new crayons to pencils and notebooks to help those parents who may have had a tough year financially.

Molly Pollick, a Bowling Green City Schools parent who kick started this fundraiser says, "It was a lot of the same list we had gotten back in August and I noticed for me, just like probably a lot of parents, we had gotten those supplies but we had used them during that time."

The fundraiser is looking for various supplies including crayons, pencils, glue sticks, pink erasers, tissues, dry erase makers, washable markers, pencil pouches, notebooks and folders.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS: