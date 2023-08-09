Bowling Green City Schools searching for bus drivers amid shortage, maintaining 2022 walking limits

The district will maintain two-mile walking limits for grades 6 - 12 that were established in 2022.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green City Schools will maintain bussing limits established during the previous school year ahead of continued bus driver shortages, school officials said in a letter to families Wednesday.

According to the letter, students in grades K - 5 living more than one mile from their school will still be provided bussing. Students in grades 6 - 12, however, will only be provided with bussing services if they live further than two miles from school.

District Superintendent Ted Haselman said the district has continued to recruit and search for drivers. In the letter, Haselman said the district offers paid training and a $2,000 signing bonus for chosen applicants. Despite these efforts, Haselman said the district has still struggled to fill posititions.

"If we could hire the needed drivers we would," Haselman said.

Administrators said they hope to hire enough drivers to return grades 6 - 12 to the one mile limit. If the district becomes fully staffed, officials said they would notify parents of mid-year adjustments.

"I know and understand the difficulties and challenges these walking limits have on families of middle school and high school students, and for that I apologize," Haselman said.

Officials said those interested in becoming a district bus driver, or those who have additional questions regarding transportation to school, should contact the Director of Transportation Toby Snow at 419-354-0900.