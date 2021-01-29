Intoxicated substitute teacher causes 'soft lockdown' at Blissfield Middle School

A regular substitute teacher for Blissfield Community Schools was removed by law enforcement after it was determined they were intoxicated during the school day.

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Blissfield Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown and a substitute teacher was removed by law enforcement after it was determined they were intoxicated during the school day.

Just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, middle school principal Cris Rupp and superintendent Scott Riley were informed of a potential medical emergency with a substitute teacher, according to an email sent to Blissfield Community Schools families.

911 was contacted to evaluate the individual, who was described as a "regular substitute" in the district who has been "exemplary."

Law enforcement recommended that the middle school transition to a soft lockdown during the evaluation period. School officials followed the recommendation.

"We were informed by law enforcement at around 2:00, that unfortunately, this individual made a poor decision and was intoxicated during the school day," Blissfield Superintendent Scott Riley wrote in the email.

The individual was immediately removed by law enforcement and will not return to BCS.

Riley says that the individual did not pose a threat to students or staff members. "I apologize for this incident. We always hold the safety of our students and staff in the highest regard."