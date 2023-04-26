Lawmakers introduce bill allowing Ohio students to take mental health days

Students would be unable to take a mental health day on certain dates, such as when standardized tests are taking place.

OHIO, USA — Legislators had their first hearing on Tuesday that would allow Ohio students to take up to three mental health days during the academic year.

The proposal is under Ohio House Bill 38, and the bill's sponsors are Reps. Willis Blackshear Jr. (D-Dayton) and Jessica Miranda (D-Cincinnati).

According to the legislation, a "mental health day" is described as a school day during which a student attends to their emotional and psychological well-being in lieu of attending class. It includes students in kindergarten through 12th grade and students would not need a doctor's note.

The bill says in granting mental health days, a school district may excuse students from school altogether or establish an in-school mental health program for students to attend instead of going to regular classes.

The legislation states that students would be unable to take a mental health day on certain dates, such as when standardized tests are taking place.

Districts would be required to provide advance notice of prohibited days on the school calendar released at the beginning of the year.

"COVID-19 not only made people physically sick but for many, manifested mental health issues as well," Rep. Blackshear said in his testimony. " Now is a great time to break the stigma surrounding mental health. We must prioritize options for our students to excel in school while ensuring we are caring for them and their mental health. With this legislation, we are letting our children know that prioritizing their mental well-being is not only acceptable, it's critical for achieving a healthy lifestyle."