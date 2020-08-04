BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Virtual learning is well underway at the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University and different students are taking different approaches to the rest of the semester.

Three weeks after interviewing BGSU senior Michael Kivett on campus in Bowling Green, he joined us via Zoom from his home in Powell, Ohio.

"I'm still making those lesson plans for my students to follow along with so, I'm still trying to interact with them as much as possible, but it's kind of hard when you're behind a computer screen," Kivett said.

While Kivett is virtually learning at BGSU, he's also virtually teaching his kindergarten class.

When we last spoke, it was unclear if he would get enough classroom hours to graduate with a teaching license, but he has since gotten good news.

"It's definitely different not being in the classroom, but I'm just happy to be officially graduating," Kivett said.

Adjustments have been made for seniors in college to get their teaching licenses. For him, they look at how he was doing at midterms.

Cameron Johnson decided to stay in his off-campus housing and has slowly watched campus empty out.

"There's probably a fourth of the people on campus. A lot of the upper-level people who already lived off-campus stayed off-campus, but all the younger sophomores, freshmen who lived in res halls for the most part went home," Johnson said.

Johnson says the online coursework took some adjusting, but he's getting used to it.

Now the big question on their minds is whether or not they'll get to have a graduation ceremony.

RELATED: Student assistance hotline for families launched by Toledo Public Schools

RELATED: University of Toledo to hold virtual commencement

RELATED VIDEO: