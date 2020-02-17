BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Parents and future college students weighed in on the steep cost of college Monday at Bowling Green State Univesity.

Bryan Radabaugh has had a plan in place for paying for college for his daughters since they were little. But now that his oldest daughter is starting to look at colleges, the numbers are starting to hit home.

"Basically, since she was born we had the 529 in place that we have not in any way funded anywhere near the levels that are needed to take care of college entirely," Radabaugh said. "So, we have a little bit, we're going to throw as much as we can at it, we're going to take out a bunch of loans, more that really makes sense whatsoever and really hope that she gets scholarships."

Radabaugh's daughter attended BGSU's Presidents Day open house. Many other prospective students said they are also relying on scholarships to fund their college experience.

"It's mostly just relying on scholarships and then if there are any loans I'll be the one paying them off," said one prospective student.

The open house puts the responsibilities and cost of college into perspective for students and their families, with an entire section of the tour dedicated to financial aid questions.

"This is the time of year when most families will be applying for federal financial aid they're applying for scholarships," BGSU Vice President of Enrollment Management Cecilia Castellano said.

Students and parents said they feel BGSU is reasonable when it comes to scholarships and tuition prices overall. The average in-state cost, including room and board, is about $20,000 per year. However, the price tag can also present an opportunity for family discussion on tuition prices.

"If you want to go to that very fancy private school that costs more than I make in 5 years, are you going to be getting a job afterward that makes that investment worthwhile," Radabaugh said.

The last day to fill your FAFSA is on June 30.