BGSU issues statement in support of Collin's Law

Statement comes one week after student Stone Foltz died in an alleged alcohol-related incident.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University issued a statement Thursday in support of Collin's Law, which would address hazing on college campuses.

The statement reads as follows:

“The recent tragic student death and alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event in Bowling Green is devastating for our community. Hazing is intolerable and has no place at Bowling Green State University, on college campuses or in communities across Ohio. Bowling Green State University, along with all of our public universities in Ohio, strongly reaffirms its support for Collin’s Law and will work tirelessly to help secure its passage.

BGSU especially appreciates the leadership and support of our legislative delegation, including Sen. Theresa Gavarone, Rep. Haraz Ghanbari and Rep. D.J. Swearingen, of this issue. Senators Gavarone and Kunze introduced the legislation yesterday, and Representative Ghanbari has circulated at co-sponsor request to reintroduce similar legislation. Statewide anti-hazing reform will make a difference, and BGSU will continue to take action to address hazing on its campuses.”

The statement comes a week after BGSU student Stone Foltz died in an alleged alcohol-related incident at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house.

A new version of Collin’s Law was introduced to Ohio’s General Assembly this week after it stalled in the Senate Education Committee in December.

State Sen. Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard) announced her plan to reintroduce the bill, alongside State Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green), during a news conference Wednesday morning.