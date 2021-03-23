BGSU 2020, 2021 grads invited to in-person and virtual commencement ceremonies

6 ceremonies will be held rain or shine outdoors at the Doyt. 2020 and 2021 graduates are invited to cross the commencement stage. Grads must RSVP through April 15.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is holding commencement ceremonies in person and virtually for 2021, and 2020 graduates are invited to take part.

The ceremonies will take place across three days, from Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2. Six events will be held, with colleges not assigned to a specific ceremony. However, graduates will still be grouped by college/degree during the ceremonies.

Graduates from 2020 and 2021 can pick from the available ceremonies. Seating capacity is limited and guest tickets are also limited to four per graduate.

The ceremonies will be in compliance with the Wood County Health Department and Ohio Department of Health, requiring facial coverings and social distancing.

BGSU is also offering a virtual option. All ceremonies will be livestreamed on BGSU's website and Facebook page. Videos of graduate names will be read by each college and available online.

Students must RSVP through April 15 to attend. RSVP forms will be sent to BGSU emails on March 25.

Commencement ceremonies will be held on these dates at Doyt L. Perry Stadium, rain or shine:

Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 1, at 9 a.m.

Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 1, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 2, at 9 a.m.

Sunday, May 2, at 2 p.m.

More information will also be available at BGSU's commencement website at this link.