x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

BGSU to hold in-person commencement starting Friday

The fall 2021 graduating class includes 1,082 candidates.
Credit: WTOL 11

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University will hold in-person commencement ceremonies beginning Friday.

The first ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. in the Stroh Center. Additional ceremonies will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The fall class includes 1,082 candidates. 44 will be presented with an associate's degree, 705 earned a bachelor's degree, 249 will receive a master's and 29 will receive a doctoral.

Guest tickets are required for all ceremonies. Those unable to attend in-person can watch a live stream on BGSU.edu and on Facebook.

Graduates are encouraged to share their photos on social media using the hashtags #BGSUGrad and #BGSU2021.

Masks are required for all guests indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Related Articles

In Other News

Monroe County deputies to increase patrol at Bedford Public Schools