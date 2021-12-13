BGSU to hold in-person commencement starting Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University will hold in-person commencement ceremonies beginning Friday.
The first ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. in the Stroh Center. Additional ceremonies will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The fall class includes 1,082 candidates. 44 will be presented with an associate's degree, 705 earned a bachelor's degree, 249 will receive a master's and 29 will receive a doctoral.
Guest tickets are required for all ceremonies. Those unable to attend in-person can watch a live stream on BGSU.edu and on Facebook.
Graduates are encouraged to share their photos on social media using the hashtags #BGSUGrad and #BGSU2021.
Masks are required for all guests indoors, regardless of vaccination status.