First anti-hazing summit to be hosted at BGSU

The university will welcome nearly 200 educators from across Ohio to learn about hazing prevention and reporting.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Nearly 200 K-12 educators will make their way to Bowling Green State University on Tuesday for the university's first anti-hazing summit. The summit comes less than two years after BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz died from an off-campus hazing party.

A mix of teachers, coaches and sorority and fraternity leaders will be present today. This free summit will focus on prevention education and the best practices to eliminate hazing as early on as possible.

Participants will go in various breakout sessions, which will discuss hazing prevention along with mandatory and external reporting.

This summit is something many lawmakers wanted to see happen following the death of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz. Collins Law, which is Ohio's first anti-hazing law, specifically requires schools to increase the education surrounding hazing.

Many of the speakers presenting today were strong supporters of this law when it was moving through the Ohio legislature. This is the first full school year where the law will be in effect.

The summit starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and lasts all throughout the day. The university is are not taking walk-in reservations, as space is completely full.

