BGSU expels Sigma Gamma Rho sorority after hazing investigation

BGSU probe found chapter physically abused potential members and forced them to drink alcohol.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University expelled another Greek life group Thursday following an investigation that revealed "severe hazing activity."

The school announced the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority is permanently barred from campus. A BGSU news release stated six code of conduct policy violations were discovered.

An investigation carried out by the BGSU Office of the Dean of Students found the sorority:

Performed hazing acts that jeopardized the health and safety of the campus community and caused substantial risk of serious physical harm to specific individuals.

Provided locations and atmospheres for high-risk drinking without appropriate monitoring.

Required potential members to purchase alcohol and marijuana and told the potential members to steal items if they could not afford them.

Physically struck potential members repeatedly in the face.

Required potential members to inflict harm on themselves until seriously bruised.

Required potential members to consume alcohol, causing one potential member to vomit.

Took potential members cell phones and deleted evidence of harmful acts.

Threatened potential members if they reported concerning behavior and told potential members they would be “jumped” for doing so.

According to the university, incidents of hazing from fall 2020 through spring 2021 were reported in late 2021.

BGSU spokesman and Deputy Chief of Staff Alex Solis released the following statement:

“Bowling Green State University has expelled Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority due to severe hazing activity that includes six policy violations of the Code of Student Conduct, which jeopardized the health and safety of students and our community and caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to those involved. BGSU also discovered a history of deception in this chapter, with many steps taken to actively hide the hazing and threats made to maintain the secrecy of the acts. This expulsion is a permanent loss of recognition for Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority at BGSU.

BGSU has continued to work to serve and better support our students of color, and we recognize the seriousness and impact of expelling a historically Black sorority. However, after community reports in late 2021, a thorough and fair investigation, and careful consideration of the evidence presented during the conduct hearing, BGSU cannot and will not support any group that has caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to members of the campus community from hazing. Even with clearly communicated anti-hazing policies and education in place, the chapter knowingly and intentionally engaged in activities that were unsafe, high-risk and strictly prohibited by the University and the law.

Hazing has no place at BGSU. We are grateful for the individuals who leveraged reporting systems already in place to ensure a tragedy like the death of student Stone Foltz never happens again. Our campus community is stronger when we work together to eradicate this dangerous and concerning behavior.

BGSU has referred this matter to the city of Bowling Green Police for further investigation.”

RELATED VIDEO

The university has had issues with hazing and other bad behavior by fraternities and sororities in recent years, most notably with the March, 2021 death of 20-year-old sophomore Stone Foltz.

Foltz was at a Pi Kappa Alpha new-member initiation at which new members, almost all underage, were given high-alcohol-content liquor and instructed to drink the whole bottle.

Foltz allegedly drank all or nearly all of the bottle given to him before he was dropped off at his apartment. Foltz was found by his roommate and other friends, who called 911.

The roommate performed CPR until EMS arrived. Foltz was taken to the Wood County Hospital and later to Toledo Hospital, where he died on March 7.

The coroner said Foltz died of fatal ethanol intoxication. His blood-alcohol content, or BAC, was 0.394 percent, according to the family, who said it was likely even higher immediately after the alleged hazing ritual.

Rex Elliott, a Foltz family attorney, released the following statement to WTOL 11:

"The latest serious acts of hazing at Bowling Green State University demonstrate that the University is not doing enough to stop hazing on its campus. BGSU claims to have policies prohibiting hazing but the continued acts of hazing on this campus demonstrates that they are not actively enforcing their policies. Until BGSU does more, serious acts of hazing will continue on this campus and student safety will be in jeopardy."

On July 30, BGSU expelled three students and suspended 17 others for their role in the incident following an investigation, and permanently expelled Pi Kappa Alpha.

Eight people are facing charges in the hazing death. Six defendants who pleaded not guilty to all charges in 2021 are scheduled to go on trial in May. Two defendants pleaded guilty to charges last year and will be sentenced in June.

In January of this year, BGSU suspended one fraternity and extended the suspension of a second for alleged incidents of hazing and parties with excessive drinking.

Delta Chi fraternity was initially suspended in the summer of 2021 for a hazing violation of the code of student conduct. That suspension was supposed to last one year, however, the university later received "concerning" reports regarding the fraternity's off-campus activity. The university extended the chapter's suspension until 2026.

Phi Delta Theta chapter also was suspended in January and accepted responsibility for violations that included having alcohol parties in October at which they did not take proper precautions to ensure underage people weren't being served alcohol, among other infractions. The university suspended Phi Delta Theta until fall of 2024.

Statewide, Ohio universities have new responsibilities to crack down on dangerous hazing thanks to a new law that was inspired in part by Foltz's death. The sweeping anti-hazing law passed in 2021 broadens the definition of hazing, increases legal penalties and expands the list of officials who are required to report hazing incidents.

Collin's Law was named for 18-year-old Ohio University freshman Collin Wiant who died in a 2018 hazing incident at an off-campus fraternity house in Athens, Ohio.