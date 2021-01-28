BGSU ending American Sign Language courses, citing cost cutting reasons

The university told staff earlier this week that the program will be eliminated. A change.org petition to keep ASL classes has gained over 11,000 signatures.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is eliminating a popular program as a cost cutting measure.

The university announced they will be cutting their American Sign Language program due to "cost cutting" reasons, BGSU faculty confirmed Thursday.

ASL is not currently required for any program, but many students choose it for their foreign language option. ASL is also offered as a minor.

The university told staff earlier this week that they are eliminating part-time adjuncts in an effort to have less part-time employees due to cost cutting reasons.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 11,000 people have signed the change.org petition to keep ASL classes at BGSU.

Many who signed the petition commented on how life-changing ASL is, the benefit for many professions and the importance of being able to communicate with the deaf and hard of hearing community.

"BGSU’s Falcon Creed reads in part, 'I promote diversity, respect, and a culture of INCLUSION.' How is this decision in the best interest of Falcons? Especially those Falcons desiring and striving to be servant leaders. BEGGING THE QUESTION... How is this decision to cut ASL inclusive?" writes petition supporter Andrea Kuchta.

"I took ASL in undergrad and it changed the way I look at everything!" reads a comment by Shelby Stoneman.