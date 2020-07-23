Betsy DeVos attends education roundtable in Upper Arlington

COLUMBUS, Ohio — United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in Upper Arlington Thursday to take part in a roundtable discussion on education.
You can watch the roundtable here:
The discussion is scheduled to concentrate on education during the COVID-19 pandemic, school choice and DeVos' proposal called Education Freedom Scholarships.
DeVos has said she is against a part-time school reopening plan during the pandemic and that schools must be "fully operational."
School choice programs allow parents to choose a school for their child that best meets the child’s individual needs.
The roundtable is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Tree of Life Ministries on Arlington Centre Boulevard.
Also scheduled to be there is Ohio State Senator Matt Huffman as well as students, parents and educators.