x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

education

Betsy DeVos attends education roundtable in Upper Arlington

The discussion is scheduled for Thursday morning.
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos pauses as she testifies during a hearing of a House Appropriations Sub-Committee on the fiscal year 2021 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in Upper Arlington Thursday to take part in a roundtable discussion on education.

You can watch the roundtable here:

Betsy DeVos roundtable | July 23, 2020

WATCH LIVE: Betsy DeVos takes part in an education roundtable in Upper Arlington. https://bit.ly/2ZU9TFE

Posted by 10TV - WBNS on Thursday, July 23, 2020

The discussion is scheduled to concentrate on education during the COVID-19 pandemic, school choice and DeVos' proposal called Education Freedom Scholarships.

DeVos has said she is against a part-time school reopening plan during the pandemic and that schools must be "fully operational."

School choice programs allow parents to choose a school for their child that best meets the child’s individual needs.

The roundtable is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Tree of Life Ministries on Arlington Centre Boulevard.

Also scheduled to be there is Ohio State Senator Matt Huffman as well as students, parents and educators.

RELATED: DeVos says schools shouldn't get federal funds if they don't reopen in the fall

RELATED: Betsy DeVos rejects part-time school reopening plan amid pandemic

RELATED: Betsy DeVos issues rule steering more virus aid to private schools

RELATED: DeVos defends policy boosting virus aid for private schools