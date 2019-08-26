OAK HARBOR, Ohio — There have been some major changes for Benton-Carroll-Salem families this school year as their district eliminated busing for high school students and those who live within two miles of the school.

The change means Jeffery Floro's 6- and 12-year-old children are no longer picked up outside their home on State Route 19.

Floro said he's a truck driver and works odd hours.

"I'm always at work early in the morning and don't get home til late so it's like I have no options in getting my kids to school safely," he said.

The speed limit on State Route 19 is 55 mph. There are no sidewalks; only a ditch. During the winter, that will be covered in snow and ice. There are also no street lights.

Floro said walking is simply not an option.

For now, the children's grandmother is taking them, but Floro said she may not always be available. Additionally, the cost of public transportation would eventually add up, he said.

Benton-Carroll-Salem District Superintendent Guy Parmigian said busing was cut because of the failed levy in August. He said the district was hit hard when Davis Besse Nuclear Plant was devalued.

"It meant a loss of 25 percent of our budget overnight. Had that not happened, we would not be asking for more money," Parmigian said.

Floro and the children's grandfather wonder if cuts can be made elsewhere.

"I feel like I'm paying for everybody else's kids to get bused, but not mine," Floro said.

"I make cuts wherever I need to make cuts to make sure the essentials are covered and safety is one of the major essentials," the grandfather, Dennis Florom said.

Parmigian said cuts were made in places that didn't directly impact the students' core academic program.

"We'd rather cut something like that than to increase class sizes to 40 or 50 students," he said.

Another levy will be on November's ballot. If it passes, bus service will be restored the next school year, according to the district.

