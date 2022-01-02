Bedford Public Schools among several local districts closing ahead of the snow storm

Even before we've seen any snow, some school districts are deciding to close for the rest of the week.

BEDFORD, Mich. — School districts in our area are already making the call to cancel classes for the rest of the week ahead of this snow storm.

"We wanna make this as least stressful as possible for our families and our staff members," Bedford Public Schools superintendent Dr. Carl Shultz said.

He explained he wants to play it safe rather than sorry this week. Making the decision to close school for the rest of the week allows parents enough time to plan, rather than starting school Wednesday morning and deciding halfway through the day that parents need to pick up their kids for an early dismissal.

"We don't want our students on the roads, we don't want our staff members on the roads. We don't want parents lining up to pick their kids up. It's just not worth it," Shultz said. "We want to keep everyone safe. We want to keep everyone warm and I want to make sure that everyone is with their families. It was a pretty easy decision today actually."

He also said that the snowstorm could impact the ability to hold school remotely.

"The amount of snow and wind we're expected to get, based on all the reports we're seeing, also affects power outages and internet."

Bowling Green City Schools will also be closed for the rest of the week beginning Wednesday.

Oregon City Schools and Toledo School for the Arts will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Dr. Shultz said at the end of the day, the safety of students is his number one concern.

"Yeah, this is one of those occasions--it's a rare occasion actually, it's only happened a few times in my career--that we just know we won't be able to safely hold school. When we do that, there's no point for myself, my team, our parents, our community to go day by day."

He also explained taking the rest of the week off will allow for healthy students to help out their community, which is something he encourages.

"All these students out there that want to go help and be great community members and family members, I endorse that. If they can get to a sled or ski hill as well, I want to see them have fun and enjoy it. We've had a tough go at it the past couple years, so hopefully they can do some good."