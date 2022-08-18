Washington-Local officials prioritize safety for back-to-class

Officials are focusing on security for the new school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local students have begun heading back to class for the 2022-2023 school year.

Students with last names starting with A through K began the new school year Thursday. Students with last names starting with L through Z begin school Friday.

District officials said they will make safety a priority at Washington Local this school year. The district has renewed its efforts to improve safety, particularly at public events.

At Whitmer High School this year, all public events will use the district's "spectator protocol," which will require all guests 12 and older to submit to searches.

The searches may be visual or involve metal-detector wands, district officials said. Visitors' bags and clothing also will be subject to search.

Officials will be checking visitors for prohibited items, including weapons, mock weapons, aerosal cans, mace, pepper spray, lighters, matches, firearms, fireworks, knives, spiked objects, brass knuckles, martial arts weapons, stun guns, squirt guns and super soakers or any other item that may be dangerous or inappropriate.

Visitors also will be prohibited from bringing alcohol, animals (unless credentialed and assistive), clothing with profane or abusive language, containers such as coolers or bottles, confetti, streamers, balloons, noisemakers, laser pointers, illegal drugs, sports equipment or wrapped gifts.

Any guest refusing to adhere to the protocol will not be permitted entry. Online streaming of events will be published whenever possible. These rules are non-negotiable and will ensure a safe, carefree experience for all in attendance.

More on WTOL: