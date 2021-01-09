Three northwest Ohio families share their experiences as they return for a new school year

Each family has a different experience, but all of them say they're excited with how far their district has come since COVID-19 shut everything down in March 2020.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Back to school is always a stressful time of year for families

Students and families have been through so many changes since the first cases of COVID-19 hit northwest Ohio. Pair that with the unknowns of the pandemic we've all had to endure over the last year and a half, it's been full of ups and downs.

"It's been an adjustment of course because we've just been at home all summer. Now we have to get all of our schedules together, but I think everyone's been really flexible and there's been a lot of communication on how to get back on track," said Amerah Archer.

The Archers in Toledo Public Schools are one of three families you'll get to know over this school year here on WTOL 11.

Then there's the Mee family in the Washington Local School District and the Simons who attend Otsego Schools.

"They take it pretty seriously at the school, obviously masks everywhere. But it's a very comfortable environment being back in school and I'm pretty sure a lot of kids are happy to be back, see faces, be with their friends because virtual school is pretty tough," said Grady Mee, a senior at Whitmer High School.

It's only the start of school but going back to in-person learning has its perks. The Simon kids understand that since being with Otsego Local Schools.

Their district spent most of the 2020 school year fully in person but there are still changes that have them excited for the year ahead.

"We're actually able to travel to away games this year. We can be closer to each other in school and we're able to do more hands-on learning activities so, I know for me, I was personally really really excited for school this year," said Morgan Simon, a senior at Otsego High School.

All the families say despite COVID-19 levels rising in the county, they feel comfortable with the kids back in the classroom.

They give the ever-growing information we've learned about the virus as one of the reasons but say it's especially important for the kids to have social interaction again.