Star Search | Springfield looking for its 'North Star' student to honor in all buildings

HOLLAND, Ohio — Students all throughout Springfield Local School District have something to look forward to this year. This school year the district is looking for a student that represents the district and a portrait will be displayed and all the buildings of Springfield local schools.

The school district came up with an idea this school year to search for its North Star of Springfield Local Schools.

A portrait of a Springfield student will be displayed throughout all the buildings of the school district. The student that Springfield is looking for is someone who is highly motivated, a critical thinker, someone who communicates well with others and - just like the North Star - is a guide or a leader.

As Springfield prepares for the start of the school year district officials want every student to know that they have an opportunity to be part of their search and would like every student from K through 12 to be inspired by the North Star.